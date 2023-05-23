Kate Middleton complies to ‘no autograph’ rule this sweet gesture

Kate Middleton proved that she is not only well-versed all the royal protocols but also with the unspoken royal rules, and following through with them.

The Princess of Wales, 41, joined pupils from St. Mary’s Church of England Primary School in Islington and Glenbrook Primary School in Brixton during a surprise visit to the Chelsea Flower Show in London on Monday, May 22nd, 2023, via People Magazine.

Kate was spending time with the school children to identify bugs and beetles in a wall of permeable modules. The children, however, excited for a souvenir from the princess and asked Kate to sign their sketches. However, she politely declined to sign but offered something else in exchange.

“I can’t write my name,” she was overheard saying, “but I can draw.”

When asked again about why she couldn’t sign, the royal explained, “My name’s Catherine. I’m not allowed to write my signature, it’s just one of those rules.”

The Princess of Wales ended up drawing a flower for a seven-year-old girl named Ruby, a tree for another child and a pond surrounded by plants for a third one.

Prince Harry, Prince William and even the Queen herself are forbidden from signing an autograph, per Daily Express. The long-standing rule remains in place for all royals because of the risk of the signature being forged.

However, the royals have found a way to work around this rule to connect with their well-wishers during official outings.