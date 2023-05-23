'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' turns eight: Kangana Ranuat asks director for part 3

'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' also features Jimmy Shergill and Swara Bhasker

Kangana Ranuat's has requested director Anand L Rai for another sequel of Tanu Weds Manu amid eighth anniversary.

On the completion of eight years of the movie, Kangana shared a sweet picture from behind the scenes of the film where the actress can be seen dressed in her character Datto from Tanu Weds Manu Returns. She posed for the camera with director Anand.

While dropping the unseen picture, the Fashion actress wrote: “As TWMR completes 8 years on public demand, I request Aanand L Rai Ji to make part 3. Kya bolte ho dosto.”

Tanu Weds Manu was originally released in 2011 starring Kangana with R Madhavan. However, Jimmy Shergill also featured in the film in a pivotal role.

After the success of the first part, the makers made a sequel in 2015 with the same lead cast. The comedy-drama had a mixture of all emotions.

Kangana played a double role in Tanu Weds Manu Returns. The film also starred Jimmy and Swara Bhasker.

At present, Kangana Ranaut is busy shooting for her upcoming film Emergency in which she will be playing the role of the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, reports News 18.