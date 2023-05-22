Marion Cotillard addresses #MeToo at Cannes

Oscar winner Marion Cotillard discussed her latest film, Little Girl Blue, as well as the #MeToo movement during her visit to the American Pavilion at Cannes.

In the movie, director Mona Achache portrays herself as she delves into the mystery of her mother's suicide and discovers a trove of letters and photographs that shed light on an unfamiliar person. Cotillard plays herself, bringing the mother's character to life and retracing her journey.



In a conversation with Deadline Cotillard spoke about the progress made by #MeToo, emphasizing that there is still a long way to go. She mentioned a woman she visualizes, who keeps participating in marches with a sign that reads, "I can't believe I'm still here dealing with this sh*t."

Drawing from her own experiences as an actress, Cotillard acknowledged being subjected to inappropriate situations that she shouldn't have faced. She noted the existence of individuals, both men and women, who exploit the youth and passion of actors, taking advantage of their dependency on directors and producers.

Nevertheless, Cotillard expressed optimism:

“To know that today those young actresses know that this is not right, that if someone asks you something that you’re not comfortable with you can say ‘No.’ I didn’t know that when I was a young actress, it was a very different time.”

Changing subjects the French actress also revisited her favorite Cannes memories. Cotillard highlighted the special atmosphere of the red carpet for Jacques Audiard's Rust & Bone. Recalling further back, she mentioned the excitement surrounding a 10-minute reel of La Vie en Rose, the film that ultimately earned her the Best Actress Oscar.