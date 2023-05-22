King Charles, Prince William not worried about Harry's security?

King Charles III and Prince William, who have not issued any statement about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle after a "near catastrophic" car chase with paparazzi in New York, sparked reactions with their silence.
Some fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex think that the newly crowned monarch has not worried about his son's security as no senior member of the royal family publicly reacted to the incident.
They do not event reached out' to "scared and shaken up" Harry and Meghan.
The "relentless pursuit" lasted over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two New York Police Department officers.
It occurred when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were returning after attending the Ms. Foundation's ceremony where Meghan was honoured with an award for women and feminist movements.
Harry and Meghan, who relocated to the US after stepping down as senior royals in 2020, have always been in headlines about their security and protection due to their controversial statements and moves in recent years.
Prince Harry and Meghan's security officer Chris Sanchez said: “I have never seen, experienced anything like this. What we were dealing with was very chaotic."
The future king William, who's not enjoying good relationship with his younger brother also remained silence on the incident that reminded Harry of his mother's tragic death in car crash in 1997.
Some royal critics also shared their thoughts on social media, saying "it seems as King Charles, William know that it was another publicity stunt from the California-based couple who want to remain in the spotlight."
Meanwhile, another think that "the royal family has some very important works to focus instead of engaging themselves in "unimportant things."
William and Harry have seemingly distanced themselves further than ever - and it is feared that the unresolved issues between the two brothers could last for many years.
