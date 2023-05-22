Meghan Markle reportedly gearing up for Hollywood return with major movie deal

Meghan Markle wants to make her Hollywood comeback with Brad Falchuk production after quitting acting to marry Prince Harry.
After the Duchess of Sussex set the red carpet on fire with her sizzling appearance at the Women of Vision awards, it is being speculated that the former actor wants to make an acting comeback.
An insider spilt to New Idea Magazine that ever since the Suits alum signed with top-tier talent agency WMC, expectations are high that the former working royal would be seen in a Hollywood movie soon.
As per the report, Meghan hopes to land a role which could earn her a whooping $30 million in an upcoming Hollywood film produced by Falchuk.
This comes after Meghan and her husband Prince Harry were spotted on a star-studded lunch date with the Se7en star and her husband and Cameron Diaz.
“She is determined to secure a deal with Brad, given he has a wealth of connections which could help put her on the map as an A-list star,” the insider said.
The source even speculated that the couple moved to California because Meghan pushed Harry so that she could mingle with Hollywood A-listers and would secure a movie role.
Before concluding, the insider said that Meghan is said to have “always been infatuated” with Gwyneth and wants to “model herself after her.”
