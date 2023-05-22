Prince Harry denies rumours alleged hotel room to seek refuge from Meghan Markle

It seems that Prince Harry does not have a private hotel room to seek refuge from his wife, Meghan Markle.

The rep for the Duke of Sussex told Page Six on Sunday, May 21st, 2023, “This is not true.”

Sources claimed to The Sun Saturday, May 20th, 2023, that Harry, 38, has a private room “set aside” in a luxury hotel near his and Markle’s Montecito, California, home for when he needs alone time.

The outlet also added that the Duke would allegedly run to his “escape place” at San Vicente Bungalows, a private members club in Los Angeles with strict rules to protect its guests.

Per Page Six, San Vicente Bungalows are known for prioritising the privacy of its exclusive guests through an extensive list of safety procedures, including banning the use of cameras while inside their facilities.

In addition to strict rules about phone, the guests are prohibited from discussing what they see inside the exclusive club and to approach other guests inside the clubhouse.

The claims of the escape place came amid the couple’s fifth wedding anniversary on Friday, May 19th, 2023, which they celebrated quietly following the ‘car chase’ incident in New York City.

The couple has received criticism by royal experts and celebrities over claims that they were involved in a ‘catastrophic’ car chase by ‘highly aggressive paparazzi.’

Following the incident, news reports, including the statements from New York Police Department, the paparazzi and the cabbie who drove them, all seem to point that the events may have been exaggerated from the perspective of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.