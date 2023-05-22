Adidas hits back Kanye West with Yeezy profits to ADL

Kanye West has proved to be a disaster to Adidas after the latter cut ties with him over his problematic views.

Now, Adidas is set to sell some of Ye’s Yeezys, which is costing dearly to the company, at the end of May.

But, the sportswear giant, which announced to donate the sales proceeds to charity, has chosen two NGOs: The Anti-Defamation League and Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change.

The selection of the charities was seen as an apparent jab to the polarising rap star, whose hateful rhetoric impacted them the most.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to begin releasing some of the remaining Adidas Yeezy products,” Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said.

“Selling and donating was the preferred option among all organizations and stakeholders we spoke to.”

He added, “We believe this is the best solution as it respects the created designs and the produced shoes, it works for our people, resolves an inventory problem, and will have a positive impact in our communities.”

“There is no place in sport or society for hate of any kind, and we remain committed to fighting against it,” the head honcho of a German shoemaker maintained.