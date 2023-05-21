Prince Harry seeks solace away from Meghan Markle in secret hideaway?

A shocking report suggests that Prince Harry has a room set aside for him at the exclusive San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood to allegedly seek solace away from his wife Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The room, according to The Sun, serves as an "escape place" for the Duke of Sussex, located conveniently close to their $15 million Montecito residence. However, a representative for the royal couple quickly dismissed the rumour, stating unequivocally that it is "not true."



Speculations about this alleged secret room emerged following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's fifth wedding anniversary, which the couple celebrated without sharing any photos of the event.

The lack of public posts sparked curiosity and led to circulating rumours. The Post reached out to San Vicente Bungalows for comment, but no official statement has been released.



San Vicente Bungalows is an exclusive members-only hotel known for its stringent privacy rules. Guests are strictly prohibited from taking pictures within the establishment, and all phone cameras must be covered at all times.

The alleged room at San Vicente Bungalows would provide King Charles IIi's younger son with a private space away from the demands of royal life.

However, a spokesperson for Archewell, the non-profit organization founded by Meghan and Harry, denied the existence of such a room. It seems that the rumour has been laid to rest, at least according to official statements.



On the other hand, Harry and Meghan continue to make headlines over their recent claims of a high-speed chase through New York City.