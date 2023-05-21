Will Meghan show up at Gracie Awards after New York incident?

Meghan Markle is among the winners of 48th Annual Gracie Awards by the The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation.

Christina Applegate, Ava DuVernay, Faith Hill, Amanda Seyfried, Danielle Monaro, Shelley Wade, Abbott Elementary, TODAY, The Drew Barrymore Show, 48 Hours, along with frontline journalists will also receive the award in a ceremony to be held on May 23.



The event recognizes women-centered achievements and programming in media and entertainment. A gala honoring Gracie winners will be held on May 23 at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles.

It's still not clear whether Meghan Markle would attend the awards ceremony that comes just days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they were involved in a car chase by paparazzi photographers.

Speculations are doing the rounds regarding her attendance after the couple received backlash for allegedly exaggerating the New York incident.

Even the British royal family did not comment on the incident in which Meghan and Harry said their lives were put at risk.

Some commentators, however, believe that the Duchess of Sussex would not want to miss a chance to be in the limelight.

Her British critics said she shouldn't have the nerve to show her face after the whole New York drama.

It's still not immediately known whether Prince Harry would accompany his wife to the event which is taking place in in Los Angeles.