Eamonn Holmes posts amidst Phillip Schofield’s removal from ‘This Morning’

Irish broadcaster Eamonn Holmes finally broke his silence after Phillip Schofield’s resignation from This Morning after previously calling him out. The host announced his leave after spending 21 long years on the show amid rumours of a feud with co-host Holly Willoughby.

The announcement came after Holmes attacked both the hosts who previously used to work with him on the show and insisted that they both should leave the program.

Phillip wrote in his statement that: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.”

He continued: “Throughout my career in TV - including the very difficult last few days - I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can't go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.”

Holmes has stayed quiet on the announcement, except for when he posted a picture of himself on Instagram with his grand daughter. The cation read: “Pappa got a smacker. Thank u Emilia. All in all that rounded off what turned out to be a good day.”