Meghan Markle ‘fighting’ a third person from ‘entering’ Prince Harry marriage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly squaring off against a ‘third party’ that is attempting to get in between them, and their married life.

Associate editor Camilla Tominey presented this claim, as part of her analysis of Harry and Meghan.

She issued these insights during the latest episode of the Royal Insight.



There, Ms Tominey piloted how “hugely successful” Prince Harry has been at selling Spare, especially since “it’s still on the best seller list because frankly it’s a sensational read.”

“It’s a royal reporters dream to, revelations about the royals that you couldn’t even imagine getting so in that regard he’s done well, but all of his success is obviously dependent on his relationship with the Royal Family.”

So “how does he move forward from that?” Ms Tominey asked in her admission.

After all, “she’s naturally at home in the US because it is her home, but is it his? Because he seems to be to be a bit lost.”

“he belongs a bit more in Britain” she also added while referencing Harry’s decision to be in the country during the hearing for the Associated Newspapers case.

At the end of the day, “its more of his natural home even though he’s had a difficult relationship with England over the years.”

Often “he’s said quite a few negative things” but “did say about the Coronation that ‘look it’ll always be my mother country and ill always have a great deal of love for it’.”

So, “I think you could say that Britain is the ‘third person’ in the Sussexes marriage.”