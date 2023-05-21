Disney star Auli'i Cravalho opts out 'Moana' role

Auli'i Cravalho confirmed that she would not reprise her titular role; instead, she will serve as an executive producer on the live-action Moana remake.

"When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career. In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role," the Disney star revealed on Instagram.



"I believe it is absolutely vital that casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell," she said.

The 22-year-old added, "I am truly honoured to pass this baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent to honour our incredible Pacific peoples, cultures, and communities that helped inspire her story, and I look forward to all the beautiful Pacific representation to come."

"As an executive producer on the film, I cannot wait to help find the next actress to portray Moana's courageous spirit, undeniable wit, and emotional strength," the actor said.