King Charles, Prince William's fans left disappointed by Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp has left supporters of the British royal family disappointed after emerging victorious in a defamation case against former Amber Hear.



The royal fans stood behind him and drew parallels between Amber Heard and Meghan Markle, leaving no stone unturned to demonize the the "Aquaman" actress.



Experts known for their sympathies to the British royal family also chose their sides in the dispute between the Hollywood stars.

But the actor seems to have let down the royal fans by not acknowledging their support.

He couldn't care less about how the royal fans stood by him and an old interview shows he he has been contemptuous of King Charles.

In one of Depp's old interviews, the actor said he had met Prince Charles and jokingly added he couldn't understand what the Prince of Wales said when they shook hands.

The actor is following only 157 accounts and it is interesting to note that he does not follow a single Instagram account belonging to the British royals.

Not even Prince William and Kate Middleton who recently rubbed shoulders with Tom Cruise at the London premier of "Top Gun: Maverick".