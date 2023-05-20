Kate Middleton tends to beehive on World Bee Day

She looked at home dressed in a beekeeper’s suit as she paid attention to a hive

The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton was seen taking on a new hobby as she tended to a beehive on World Bee Day. She looked right at home while dressed in a beekeeper’s suit as she paid attention to a hive on the grounds of her home in Norfolk.

The shot was taken by the Royal photographer Matt Porteous who is the one responsible for photographing their official family portraits. The Princess can be seen as she lifted one part of the hive so she could collect honey.

She was visibly grinning from inside her helmet while she went about her work, looking fondly down at the honeybees lingering on the board.

The caption read: “We are buzzing about World Bee Day. Bees are a vital part of our ecosystem and today is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the essential role bees and other pollinators play in keeping people and the planet healthy.”

It seems beekeeping is a special talent for the royal, and one of her lesser-known ones as well, which she actually shares with her brother James Middleton. During royal visits, she has been seen handing out jars of honey several times.