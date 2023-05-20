Prince Harry, Meghan Markle react after Royal family refused to acknowledge car chase

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly not happy after King Charles, Prince William and the rest of the Royal family refused to comment on their alleged New York car chase.



Speaking to The Telegraph, a source claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were feeling "frustrated" over lack of acknowledgement from the new monarch or the rest of the family.

On Wednesday, the vehicle of Harry and Meghan was chased for almost two hours in New York City as they were returning after the former star received Women of Vision award, as per their spokesperson.

Following the incident described by their representative as “near catastrophic,” a report by PA news agency claimed that no one from the royal family contacted the couple.

Discussing the situation, a close pal of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Omid Scobie, told BBC Newsnight that it was “disappointing” for the duo that no one contacted them from the family.

“It’s impossible not to think of Princess Diana when we hear about car accidents and this kind of aggressive paparazzi chase,” he said.

“So I was really surprised to hear… that not one member of the royal family, including King Charles and Prince William – who obviously [were] heavily affected by Princess Diana’s death – has reached out to Prince Harry, hours after the news had broken.”