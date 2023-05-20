King Charles playing ‘second fiddle’ to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘shenanigans’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be hogging all the publicity with their alleged ‘catastrophic’ car chase, leaving King Charles in the dark of the media.



According to Daniela Elser, who wrote in her comment piece for News.com.au, the newly crowned monarch is seemingly side-lined with all the publicity of the Sussexes.



She claimed that despite the week full of royal engagement that Charles had attended, the publicity might as well suggested that he “spent the week slumped on threadbare chintz sofa disconsolately eating homemade granola out of the jar.”

Elser commented, “The world would not have noticed because this week proved that the poor King looks destined to play second (or maybe seventh) fiddle to his family’s drama and their various shenanigans.”

After Meghan was honoured at the Women of Vision Award at New York gala, the Sussexes, accompanied by Doria Ragland, were then chased as they made their way back to a friend’s private residence on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023.

Elser explained that the “highly dramatic reading” of the incidents had “cold water poured on it by not only the New York Police Department but also mayor Eric Adams and a cab driver who is currently enjoying his 15-minutes of fame.”

“No one really cares about the King. Already. (And even before the Palace gift shop can start discounting their oversupply of coronation merch),” she wrote.

The expert shared that it had only been two weeks since the coronation and yet the monarch is already “struggling to even register.”

“At the rate things are going he could soon be able to go and spend an afternoon at Harry Potter World having a go at the Sorting Hat and it would barely make page 15 of the papers. (He’s definitely a Hufflepuff),” she quipped.

In addition, Elser dubbed the Sussexes to be the “biggest, loudest or most persistent source of hullabaloo” because there are two names simply positively fathoms if not light years ahead of the rest. (‘20,000 leagues under the Sussexes’ anyone?)”

Per the expert, even if the monarch did something meaningful, such as “a way to reduce global carbon emissions in his backyard laboratory” but it was announced the same say that “Harry and Meghan adopted two Himalayan children, Charles wouldn’t even make it above the newspaper fold.”