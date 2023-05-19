Charlize Theron extends gratitude to Vin Diesel after 'Fast X' premier

Charlize Theron on Friday showered praises on Vin Diesel after attending the premier of “Fast X” in Rome.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a picture with Diesel and wrote, "Let’s not forget THIS guy! Congratulations Vin, you’ve kept a loyal fan base on this ride for over 20 years. Thank you for letting me join some of the ride."

“Fast X” marks Theron’s second appearance as Cipher in the “Fast & Furious” film series. She also portrayed the villain in 2021’s “Fast 9.” The hit action franchise is coming to an end, with “Fast X” being the first installment in a two-part finale.

The latest film stars Jason Momoa, Rita Moreno and Brie Larson alongside “Fast & Furious” regulars like Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez.

“Fast X” began raked in $7.5 million in the domestic box office on the first day of its release/

Meanwhile, Charlize Throne has been tapped to star in a sequel to the 2020 Netflix action film “The Old Guard,” which will debut in 2024.