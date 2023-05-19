Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s car chase ‘an avoidable stunt’: ‘Never should’ve happened’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s car chase ‘an avoidable stunt’ that ‘never should’ve happened’





Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s car chase was an ‘avoidable’ happenstance that should have been handled better.



Retired police chief superintendent, Dai Davies weighed in on the entire car chase debacle.

He believes Harry and Meghan’s team handled the entire matter ‘all wrong’ and ‘beggars belief’ that “cool heads should have applied” at the time. With relevant questions being asked of his security team.



With their approach “they failed to take adequate precautions and to put him in a taxi beggars’ belief.” (sic)

“Something has gone horribly wrong with the strategy, planning and tactics,” he also added during the course of his chat with the Daily Mail.

“I am not defending the paparazzi whatsoever but it seems to me that it was the decisions made by Harry and Meghan's security team on the night that put civilians in danger,” he added.

Not to mention, the innocent taxi driver as well, “who found himself surrounded by photographers. It's just an incredulous decision.”

this allegation comes shortly after pals, spokespeople, as well as the Duke of Sussex himself stepped forward to address accounts of the entire situation.