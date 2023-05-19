Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla spending 'a lot of time together' for Royal future

Princess Kate and Queen Camilla seem 'very comfortable' around each other, says expert.
The two royal women have understood their part in their husband's duties and try to support one another in the process.
Royal expert Darren Stanton tells Express.co.uk: "In terms of their development, it’s taken quite a few years for Kate and Camilla to grow a deep level of rapport.
"In the early years, Kate wasn’t a particularly confident person, which could have led to some disjointed and awkward moments with Camilla.
With the new development and shift in roles, both Kate and Camilla have grown closer, he notes.
Mr Stanton adds: "However, as the years have gone on, Kate and Camilla have both developed an inner confidence within themselves. They’ve also likely spent a lot of time together privately, which has enabled them to develop a deeper connection."
He continued: "I’ve noticed that the pair have similar aspects of body language, including posture and the way they walk. They’re both quite tactile at times, with Kate often touching Camilla whilst sharing a joke.
"At events, their facial expressions also appear to be matching and mirroring, which denotes a deep level of trust and rapport. Overall, the pair show genuine smiles and laughter whilst out together.
"They appear to be extremely comfortable around each other, whereas there was some initial awkwardness in body language during the early years."
