New Yorkers may sue Meghan and Harry after car chase

If public reaction to Meghan Markle and Prince's claim about being chased by paparazzi photographers is anything to go by, the couple are going to land themselves in trouble.

Several New York citizens said they were stuck in traffic for hours due to the "drama" staged by the royals, with some of them saying they plan to sue the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.



An eyewitness said that there were lots of near high speed collisions after the couple's car was stopped in the middle of a road.

Speculations are doing the rounds that the next two weeks are going to be interesting because with the latest episode the couple have gone too far.

The New York Police Department said no one was hurt and a taxi driver who drove the couple never felt in danger.

Shortly after the couple's spokesperson issued the statement, the couple's critics said their claim about the dangerous car chase was highly exaggerated.

Prince Harry and Meghan and her mother were involved in a "near catastrophic" car chase with press photographers after attending an awards ceremony in New York, Harry's spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The incident involved "a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi" in half a dozen cars with blacked out windows, driving dangerously and putting the lives of the couple and Doria Ragland in danger, the spokesperson said.



