Kate Middleton slays in emerald green dress after Meghan, Harry's car chase

Kate Middleton put her grace on display as she visited to the Anna Freud Centre on Thursday, where she chatted to young people about their anxieties.



The Princess of Wales looked ethereal as she rocked an emerald green midi dress for the occasion, which she paired with a set of accessorize earrings and white heels.

Prince William's wife's 1940s-inspired outfit a fit-and-flare silhouette, pin-tucks around the waist and a button down front.

The mother-of-three looked drop dead gorgeous as she proved that when you love a particular piece in your wardrobe, you should get it in every colour.

Her visit to the charity, of which Kate is patron, marked her second engagement during Mental Health Awareness Week. The princess also chatted with a number of royal fans who were excitedly waiting for her outside the charity.

Kate Middleton's latest outing comes day after Meghan Markle's show in New York where she received the Ms. Foundation’s Woman of Vision Award and attracted massive applause for her jaw-dropping $2,600 gold dress.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were involved in a chaotic car chase with paparazzi on Tuesday night that could have resulted in a “catastrophic” outcome, according to the couple's spokesperson. They were left shaken by the incident, although ultimately no-one was hurt.