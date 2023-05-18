Meghan, Harry's car chase was publicity stunt or real threat?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were followed by paparazzi in New York on Tuesday, claiming they were involved in a "near-catastrophic" car chase.



The incident that left the Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'quiet and scared' raised eyebrows among the concerns as some are linking it to the tragic Paris car crash in which Princess Diana died while being chased by the paparazzi.

While some critic still seem finding flows in the California-based couple's claims.

"Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers," Harry's spokesperson said:

Meanwhile, a taxi driver who picked up the Sussexes has said "I don't think I would call it a chase" - but added the couple were "quiet and seemed scared" as they sat in the back of his car for around 10 minutes.

Two New York police officials have also played down the incident saying they do not believe the chase was "near catastrophic" and described a "bit of a chaotic scene".

Ashley Hansen, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's press secretary, told Sky News: "I have never experienced their vulnerability as much as I did last night. They were incredibly scared and shaken up. There were several times where the car stopped and security got out. There were instances where the police confronted the paparazzi and had asked them to stop or give them space, to do this safely. Unfortunately that wish was not respected."

Taxi driver Sukhcharn Singh told The Washington Post: "I don't think I would call it a chase. I never felt like I was in danger. It wasn't like a car chase in a movie. (Harry and Meghan) were quiet and seemed scared but it's New York - it's safe."

Mr Singh also said his car was pursued by two vehicles - a black Honda Accord and an older grey Honda CR-V. He continued: "(Photographers) kept following us and were coming next to the car. They took pictures as we stopped and were filming us."

The journey only lasted around 10 minutes as Harry and Meghan's security guard grew concerned about the photographers and asked Mr Singh to return to the precinct where he had initially picked them up.



Meanwhile, New York's mayor Eric Adams has said two police officers could have been injured as they assisted Harry and Meghan's private security team while their car was being followed.

Julian Phillips, the deputy commissioner of the New York Police Department, has said officers "assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex".



He continued: "There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests..."

It is understood that the couple believe the pursuit could have been fatal, as it involved six blacked-out vehicles with unidentified people driving recklessly and endangering the convoy and everyone around them.



Harry and Meghan are said to accept a heightened level of attention when they are at public events, and in this case they exited and entered the venue publicly, allowing photographers to get pictures.



It is said that traffic violations included driving on the pavement and through red lights, reversing down a one-way street, illegally blocking a moving vehicle and driving while photographing and while on the phone.

It is also said that while those involved were confronted by uniformed police multiple times, they continued the pursuit, and that there is footage taken from security along with other evidence to support these allegations.

New York Police Department, which deployed officers to help escort the duke and duchess, said "numerous photographers" had "made their transport difficult" on Tuesday evening. The statement said there were "no reported collisions, summonses, injuries or arrests".

However, nightery King Charles nor any other member of the royal family contacted Harry and Meghan after the car chase that sent shocking waves around the world.