Prince Louis’ antics displays ‘bigger and bolder’ personality than siblings

Prince Louis’ cheeky antics usually keep his parents on their toes during various royal events, but that has also made him quite popular among royal watchers.

According psychologist Emma Kenny who spoke to OK magazine, the youngest of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s brood displays “typical third child behaviour” reflecting the confidence he gained with his place in the family.

She added that his older siblings, George, 9, and Charlotte, 8, “have done everything” so essentially, as third sibling, Louis “may have realised that becoming a bit more of a ‘character’ can really help.”

“With these children, confidence levels tend to be higher and we often see bigger and bolder personalities,” she said of the five-year-old royal. “Louis has to be really clever and figure out, ‘How do I make myself stand out when actually my skill base is so much less than my siblings?’”

Kenny explained that Louis gauges attention through “his character and little idiosyncrasies” like waving at concerts and pulling faces in the Coronation carriage.

Louis infamously made headlines in June 2022 for the funny faces he made on the balcony at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. He was also spotted cupping his hands over his ears on the balcony, as he stood alongside his parents and siblings watching the flypast. Moreover, three days later, he was seen sticking his tongue out at his mom at the pageant.

“There is some research that shows there’ll be a little bit more manipulation too, because the consequence of actually needing to carve that space as a third child means you need to know how to manage people and get what you want,” the psychologist explained.

Louis once again stole the limelight at his grandfather’s coronation ceremony as he was spotted waving and pulling faces on the Buckingham Palace balcony.