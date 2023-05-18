IHC orders to release Shah Mahmood Qureshi, declares arrest ‘illegal’

An undated image of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi. — Online/File

ISLAMABAD: Declaring Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest under Section 3 of Maintainance of Public Order (MPO) "illegal", the Islamabad High Court on Thursday ordered authorities to release the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf vice chairman.

This is a developing story ans is being updated with more details...