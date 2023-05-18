Post Malone eases singer burden, pays home deposit

A Scottish singer revealed Post Malone's magnanimity as he helped him buy his house by paying the down payment.

Appearing on the BBC Radio 1, Gregor Hunter Coleman recalled his experience with the Sunflower singer during his performance at Wunderbar, a Glasgow bar.



"When I saw him come in, he was dancing and singing along, clapping and all that," adding, "I was buzzing off of that. I was like, 'My pals are never going to believe this story.'"

The 27-year-old appreciated the crooner for his set and offered to buy him a drink.

But Coleman turned down the offer, "I was like, 'Listen, I'm saving for a house, so I'm not drinking just now,'" Coleman said. "Which was daft, my mates were like, 'Why did you turn down a drink from Post Malone?'"

Malone understood his reason and invited him to perform at his private gig.

Later, the performance at the after-party, the Scottish singer revealed, "He got talking to me and he offered to help me out with my house deposit."

However, Coleman denied the perception that Billboard Music Awards winner "buy him a house," but he added, the donation he made will surely go a long way towards it. "Obviously, this has helped towards me now having a deposit."