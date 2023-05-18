'The Flash' creator hypes up series finale

The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace revealed that the finale has some 'greatest performances' that will put fans on the edge of their seat.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Arrowverse writer said, "I'm very proud of the whole season, but boy, I can't wait for the fans to see these last episodes."



"I can't wait to unleash them on the world. We have some people that have been with the show since day one, and they gave their greatest performances ever."

"It's just a labor of love all around," Wallace continued. "The crew, cast, writers, directors, everybody, it's the hardest we've ever worked. Not that we haven't had even bigger episodes because certainly a crossover is bigger, but the commitment to excellence that everybody was bringing with knowing that these were the last batch of Flash episodes was unmatched. We were a family. I'm going to miss my Flash family."

Moreover, the much-hyped four-part series finale remaining second part will begin on Wednesday titled A New World: Part Three.