Meghan Markle has signed a contract with car rental company?

Meghan Markle made headlines when she received Women of the Vision Award at New York Gala.

The Duchess of Sussex seemed to have landed a new contract as she became a part of new marketing campaign.

The Duchess of Sussex apparently promoted Hertz, an American car rental company as she arrived to receive Women of Vision Award at New York Gala.

She was accompanied by her husband Prince Harry and mother Doria Ragland.

The couple's exit from the event also raised eyebrows as they arrived in SUV and left in New York taxi.

It was Meghan's first public appearance since the coronation of King Charles which she skipped to stay with her children in the absence of Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a gold dress to the event where she was honored for her her life-long advocacy for women and girls.

In her speech, she thanked feminist writer and pioneer Gloria Steinem, who presented her with the award, for “[being] the inspiration that you are, for your mentorship, your sage advice, your extraordinarily cheeky sense of humour and, of course, for your incredible friendship”.

According to Independent, Steinem, alongside activists Marlo Thomas and Letty Cottin Pogrebin, created Ms Foundation in 1972 with the American feminist publication Ms Magazine.

Her dress also drew comparison with the one her sister-in-law Kate Middleton recent wore to an event.

She is often accused of copying the Princess of Wales, a claim her supporters deny.

Meghan and Harry hinted in their Netflix documentary that it was Kate and her husband Prince William who forced them to move out of the UK.