Video emerges after Meghan and Harry get involved in car chase

Shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's said they were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase", commentators started raising doubts over the statement issued by the couple spokesperson.

The spokesperson said Harry, Meghan and her mother were involved in the alleged car chase involving paparazzi photographers after they attended an awards ceremony in New York.



A purported video of the taxi carrying the royal couple emerged online, with claims that the passengers had police protection.

Police cars are also visible in the purported video of the taxi allegedly involved in the car chase.



Veracity of the video could not be independently confirmed.

Meanwhile, commenting on the video, some commentators said there was no chase by blackout cars.

The couple's claim were rejected by most of the supporters of the British royal family.

Meghan and Harry's critics have mercilessly targeting the couple ever since they departed the UK after stepping down as working members of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have launched a couple projects in the US as they started what they call a financially independent life.