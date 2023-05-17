Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Montecito mansion targeted by potential intruder

A man was taken into custody outside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's California mansion in early hours on the complaints of the couple's security team on Monday.

A 29-year-old was arrested and later booked on misdemeanour stalking charges when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's security team noticed the man near the mansion.

The suspect, named Kevin Garcia Valdovinos, was allegedly lurking outside the couple's Montecito property in the middle of the night.

It is unknown whether Harry, Meghan and their two children — Archie, 4, or Lilibet, 1, were at home at the time Valdovinos was spotted.

Harry and Meghan were in New York City on Tuesday evening for the Ms. Foundation awards, where the Duchess she received the 2023 Women of Vision Award for her advocacy work for women.

This not the first time that King Charles III's younger son Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan were targeted by a potential intruder. Previously, a man was caught trespassing on the property on Christmas Eve and was issued a warning.