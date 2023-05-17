Palace 'choreographed' Prince William, Prince Harry's every movement at coronation

Royal expert said it was "sad" that Prince William and Prince Harry's movements were monitored so much that there was not a chance they would be clicked together.

Discussing how the Palace “choreographed” every movement of the feuding brothers to the point where there was no chance of an eye-contact between them.

Speaking to Sky News Australia, Kinsey Schofield said it was a “devastatingly sad” issue from the crowning ceremony of King Charles.

“You saw as you watched the coronation how carefully choreographed everything was, from entrances to exits … palace staff wanted to make sure that there were no run-ins – not even any possibility for eye contact,” the expert said.

“You did see that palace staff went out of their way to carefully choreograph there being no instances, no run-ins and no, really, picture opportunities for William and Harry,” Schofield added.

Before concluding, she said, “And I think it’s devastatingly sad.”

The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales have reportedly not talked to each other since Harry released his bombshell memoir Spare.

In his autobiography, the father-of-two made scathing allegations against his elder brother, claiming that he physically attacked him over an argument on Meghan Markle.

William and Harry were also seated away from each other at the coronation ceremony of their father King Charles as the Duke was made to sit in the third row while the father-of-three was in the front.

It was reported that Prince Harry left UK right after the crowning ceremony without talking to his father or brother to get back home in California for his son Prince Archie’s birthday.