Michelle Yeoh reveals why she chooses Wicked role

Michelle Yeoh has recently revealed why she decided to act in the new movie, Wicked.

While speaking at the Fifth Annual Meihodo International Youth Visual Media Festival in Japan, the Oscar-winning actress said, “I’m trying something new right now — filming Jon Chu’s Wicked movie, which will be my first musical,” via Deadline.

“It’s very exciting, and I can’t wait for you all to see it,” remarked the Everything Everywhere All At Once star.

The actress stated, “It was a risk, but you will never know which doors will open for you unless you try them all.”

According to official synopsis, Yeoh will essay the role of Madame Morrible in the movie, which is basically the adaptation of the Broadway musical.

Interestingly, Yeoh and Chu have paired up again after Crazy Rich Asians in 2018.

The movie will be released in two parts with first part is scheduled to release on November 27, 2024.

Sharing reason on Instagram, Chu added that they “tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises”.

“So, we decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one Wicked movie but TWO!!!! With more space, we can tell the story of Wicked as it was meant to be told,” he added.

Meanwhile, the cast of the Wicked musical also includes Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Bowen Yang, Keala Settle, Marissa Bode, Brownwyn James, Ethan Slater and Jonathan Bailey.