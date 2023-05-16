Dinner with Diaz: Meghan and Harry's critics left red-faced after truth comes out

Hardly a day goes by when Meghan and Harry are not targeted by the British tabloid media and supporters of the royal family.

They were recently mocked online after the couple was spotted with Hollywood star Cameron Diaz.

The couple's critics claimed the Duchess of Sussex rushed towards the entrance of the restaurant to be photographed in proximity to the Charlie's Angels star.

They also ridiculed the Duke of Sussex after his wife "abandoned him" for a photograph with a celebrity.

Hundreds of memes targeting the US-based couple were circulated online before it turned out that the royals were not desperate to be photographed with Diaz and her musician husband as their critics claimed.

Even newspapers and tabloids known for their criticism of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reported that the couple was at sushi restaurant in Montecito to dine with Cameron Diaz and Gwyneth Paltrow.

According to Daily Mail, the Sussexes were seen outside the restaurant with Diaz, Madden and their bodyguard Dave Langdown last Friday.

The newspaper reported that any friendship between the Sussexes and Diaz was previously unknown until the pictures were released.

Prince Harry also denied claims he had dated Diaz in his biography Spare in January.

The couple is based in California after stepping down from their royal duties and have made a name for themselves with the projects they launched after arriving in the US.