Meghan Markle's fans attack Princess Kate over her latest appearance

Kate Middleton, who won hearts with her piano skills at 2023 Eurovision on Saturday, has been trolled by some of Meghan Markle's fans for her choice of outfit at the event.



Princess of Wales looked stunning as she rocked a blue one-shouldered gown in a video appearance at the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Some of social media users, seem to be fans of The Duke and Duchess of Sussexes, were quick to compare Kate's dress to one that Meghan Markle wore at the NAACP Image Awards in 2022.

One user took a brutal dig at the Princess of Wales, asking: "So when will Kate stop copying Meghan?, adding: "She copied Diana throughout 10 years of her marriage and now she has started with Meghan? This is absolutely madness."

Another slammed the princess, saying: "Kate copied Meghan's entire look!"



"Kate even copied Meghan's hairstyle," wrote the third one.

It's worth mentioning here that Kate's dress was designed by Jenny Packham whilst Meghan's gown was designed by Christopher John Rogers.

However, fans seemingly proved their loyalty to their favourite royal amid ongoing rift between the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.