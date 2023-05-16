Charles, Camilla coronation portrait shows how their love survived over the years

File Footage

King Charles and Queen Camilla showed the world how their "real love story" survived over the years in official coronation portraits.



Photographer Hugh Burnand, who captured the official portraits of the new monarch with his family following his crowning ceremony, expressed his views on the viral photos.

Discussing the image featuring the new King and Queen of the United Kingdom in the Buckingham Palace’s throne room, Burnand said they share a "real love story" which has "survived so much.”

The snap in discussion shows Charles and Camilla in their coronation cloaks while donning their crowns standing close to each other right after the historic ceremony.

"It's a very formal picture, but what I hope you notice is that they're so close, but with the sense of humour that they share as well as the responsibility of duty,” the photographer told OK! Magazine.

"When I see them together, I always feel that theirs is a real love story that has survived so much,” Burnand added.



Charles and Camilla were crowned the new King and Queen of United Kingdom respectively in a grand ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6th, 2023.