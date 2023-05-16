Gisele Bündchen receives sweet Mother’s Day shoutout from ex-husband Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady have proven to be friendliest of exes as they continue to coparent their children.

For Mother’s Day, Brady included a sweet message for his former wife with whom she shares his two kids. The former Victoria Secret’s model is mom to daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, with Brady.

“Happy Mothers Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives,” he wrote in his caption in a carousel shared onto Instagram. Brady included photos of his mom, Bündchen and his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan with whom he shares his eldest son, Jack.

“Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones. We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most.”

The Brazilian model commented a heart emoji under the post for the sweet note.



Moreover, on her own page, she shared a carousel of sweet throwback images on IG with her two children. In the caption, she wrote in English and Portuguese, “Happy Mother's Day to all the mom's out there who, with their infinite love can move mountains.”

Bündchen also shared images with her own mom, Vania Nonnenmacher, as she continued to write, “Sending you all my love and reverence, especially to my mom, my wonder woman, a warrior who raised six daughters with so much love and care. Love you, mom! [heart emoji].”

Brady and Bündchen finalised their divorce on October 28th after 13 years of marriage. Following the split, a source told People Magazine that the pair “agreed to joint custody of the kids,” as Brady will remain in Tampa and Bündchen will live about four hours away in Miami, where her ex-husband also has a residence.



The exes have remained friendly after they split as the continue to co-parent their children. The two have often shown each other support through their social media.