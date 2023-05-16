King Charles 'knives are out' against Prince Andrew after Coronation

King Charles is waiting to penalize Prince Andrew into exile, says insider.

The 74-year-old monarch wants the Duke of York banished from the property after holding back Andrew's annual £249,000 allowance.

Meanwhile, the Duke's friends tell Mail on Sunday that Andrew is adamant on staying in the 30-bed room estate. He fears this elder brother might "turn off the utilities" to get him out.

It is expected that the house would then be passed on to Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Andrew's friends tell the outlet: "He is so fragile. He's refusing to see anybody. This has been his family home for the past 20 years. Is it really sensible to kick him out?"

They added: "He's concerned that now the Coronation is over, the knives are out. He's worried that the royals might even turn off the utilities to get him out of there. But we're dealing with human beings, not real estate."

Prince Andrew was stripped off hos Royal titles and patronages in 2022 after being accused of sexually exploiting American citizen Virginia Giuffre at the age of 17.