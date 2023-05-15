Kate Middleton ‘spinning all those plates simultaneously’ is ‘almost superhuman’

Kate Middleton has been dubbed ‘superhuman’ for her ability to ‘spin all those plates simultaneously.
These claims and accusations have been issued by a close uncle of Kate Middleton.
He started everything off by saying, “I don't think you could pretend to be anything you're not when you're in the spotlight for a never-ending period of time. The cracks would show.”
According to the Daily Mail, “In a way, I think she has become a conduit between the old-school monarchy and modern life as most of us experience it.”
“I love the fact that Charlotte is turning out to be Kate's mini-me, while George took his role as page so seriously – a straighter back you won't ever see – and Louis is proving to be the mischief maker in the family.”
“How Kate manages to spin all those plates simultaneously, with the eyes of the world on her, is almost superhuman.”
Kate Middleton played piano at Eurovision song contest 2023
King Charles had a sweet interaction with Prince Louis following an exhausting rehearsal day ahead of coronation
Prince William and Prince George played a key role in King Charles coronation
Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance at the Eurovision with her piano performance
Prince Louis is the youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton
Princess Charlotte is praised for her loving nature like Princess Diana