Prince William, Kate Middleton will 'start to bite' if King Charles slims down monarchy

Prince William and Kate Middleton's lives will change if King Charles’ slims down monarchy.

Speaking of the new monarch’s plans, royal expert Russell Myers said that the Prince and Princess of Wales have the monarchy “on their shoulders.”

In a conversation with Sky News Australia, the royal editor of Daily Mail said William and Kate will “start to bite” if Charles is successful with his plans.

“I do think we will have to see a bit more collaboration between the Royal Family talking about these community events,” Myers said.

“We need to really see them all over the country very, very soon because there is a bit of controversy after the coronation,” he added.

“It cost an awful lot of money, and what are we getting for our money? I think that is a big question for the British public.”

This comes after Gordan Rayner claimed in a piece for The Telegraph that tensions may arise between the Prince William and Kate Middleton and the newly appointed King over number of overseas visits.

The expert said that William and Kate, who are parents to three kids; Price George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are “fiercely protective of their family time” and won’t be filling in for King Charles in foreign visits if he could not go due to old age.

"The Waleses can feel rightly pleased with their thoroughly modern approach to appealing to the masses, but there could yet be tension between them and the King over some of the more traditional ways of representing the Royal family,” Reyner penned.