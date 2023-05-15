Kate Middleton giving Princess Charlotte special attention since King Charles' coronation

Kate Middleton has been paying close attention to Princess Charlotte as she fears her little girl will have the same fate as “spare” Prince Harry.

The Princess of Wales wants her eight-year-old daughter to know that while her brother Prince George and father Prince William have a special bond, she will always have that connection with her mother.

Speaking to New Idea Magazine, a source said that the little Princess finally understood during the coronation ceremony of King Charles the special status her nine-year-old brother has in the family.

The insider told the publication that Charlotte realized for the first time in her life that George is “different” from her and their brother Prince Louis.

“Charlotte is a very switched-on girl, and has always known about the line of succession,” the insider said of the Princess.

“She understands George’s status as second in line, but seeing it was another situation altogether,” the source added. “She knows George is different to her and Louis.”

The source went on to share that Kate Middleton is giving special attention to Princess Charlotte since the new monarch’s crowning ceremony.

“Kate is navigating everything very carefully,” the insider added. “She wants Charlotte to know that, while George and their dad will always have a special bond, she has that with her mum.”

As George is second in line to British throne, it is expected that Charlotte will get the title of the Princess Royal one day and Kate wants both her kids to form a close bond.

“She has seen what happened to the last two ‘spares’ and is not letting Charlotte go down the same path,” shared the source.