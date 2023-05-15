Prince William’s bid to ‘overthrow’ King Charles pure ‘Netflix-style narcissism’

Prince William is standing accused of attempting to ‘overtake’ King Charles’ celebration for his own version of a video that’s allegedly ‘Netflix-style narcissism’ incarnate.



These claims and comments have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Sarah Vine.

She started everything off by saying, “We all know that William and Kate are the future. Nobody doubts that. Charles is an old king, coming to the throne in his twilight years.”



“Nevertheless, this was his and Queen Camilla's moment, not theirs. By starring in a video produced by a man who boasts about having 'a portfolio of world-leading clients' and creating 'story-led branded content', it feels… well, a bit 'look at me'.”

"There is an element of Netflix-style narcissism that makes me slightly uneasy. And though the footage shows us a lot, it actually tells us very little about the Waleses.”