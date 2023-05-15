Megyn Kelly hits back at Charlize Theron over drag queens

Charlize Theron received pushback from Megyn Kelly after her comments on drag queens' performances irked the latter.

"Why doesn't Charlize Theron come and ** me up, because I'm 100% against her on this," the conservative commentator thrashed the Monster actor.

The 52-year-old added, "Yes, there's fun drag queen shows. I've been to them. When I lived in Chicago, we went to one that was super fun. It was all adults. But there are drag queen shows out there right now that are deeply disturbing, and they're happening in front of young children."

The former NBC correspondent's opinion came amidst the 47-year-old aggressively defended public drag queen shows.

"** anybody up who is, like, trying to *** with anything with" drag queens," the critically-acclaimed star added.

Earlier, Hayley Kiyoko slammed the law against drag shows after her concert in Nashville featured two drag queens.

The What I Need singer took to Instagram to reveal that before the show's start, an "undercover cop" told her about possible legal action against her for including drag performance.

"I'm so sorry to my community, and I'm just devastated," the teary-eyed singer said, who is a homosexual woman, adding, "This is not right. It's not okay."