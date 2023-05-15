King Charles in tough spot with Prince George, Princess Charlotte future

King Charles will have to carefully consider ahead of giving Prince William's kids royal job roles, says expert.

The 74-year-old monarch will have to wait a 'long time' before he can give Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis a job.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams tells GB News: "I think one of the problems - and this is something that King Charles is going to have to deal with - as we saw in the first set of photographs released after the highly successful coronation weekend, there were 12 working members of the royal family, of which only four were below the age of 70.

"So this does raise the point."

He added: "Of course George and Charlotte and Louis played a role of one sort or another in the different days in the during the coronation weekend, " he said.

"I mean it was wonderful to see George as a page of honour, but it is obviously going to be a long time before any of them are able to participate in royal engagements actively.

"And this does mean that, firstly, The Waleses are the future of the monarchy, there's absolutely no doubt about it.

"But secondly, who's going to take up all these hundreds of patronages at the moment which are at the moment vacant?"