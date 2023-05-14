Kate Middleton takes 'great comfort' in playing music

Kate Middleton, who previously won hearts by displaying her musical talents during a 2021 Christmas carol concert, has once again delighted fans with her unmatched skills in new video.

Prince William's sweetheart's love for music suggests as she would soon release her own album in collaboration with a vocalist of her choice.



The Princess off Wales, who learned the piano as a child, contributed a short instrumental piano performance to the opening sequence film of the popular contest.



The mother of three previously said she had taken "great comfort" in playing music throughout the pandemic.



A source close to the Princess, claimed that "music has always been very important to Kate and she wants to bring people together through her this amazing talent."

Prince Louis' mom, during the Christmas carol concert, confidently accompanied singer Tom Walker on the keys in her first public performance for his poignant rendition of "For Those Who Can't Be Here."

Reacting to Kate's awe-inspiring performance, Walker said: "I thought she absolutely smashed the performance."

The singer added: "It's not easy to just jump behind a piano with a bunch of musicians you've never played with before and record live takes to camera, but she completely nailed it. She's such a lovely, kind and warm-hearted person and she took the time to thank everyone personally for the opportunity to play together."

Prince William's sweetheart shared her musical talent with 2023's Eurovision Song Contest alongside several other British musicians, including Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sam Ryder, Ms Banks, Ballet Black, Bolt Strings, and Joss Stone.

Kensington Palace released a set of images of the princess recording the session. The royal family's move suggests as they won't mind if Kate releases her own music album to mesmerise people.