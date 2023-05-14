Sweden wins Eurovision Song Contest for 7th time

Swedish singer Loreen has made history by winning the Eurovision Song Contest early Sunday, the seventh of her country after ABBA won first nearly 50 years back.
Loreen defeated 25 competitors in the finale of the world´s biggest live music event.
Britain hosted the Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine.
The 39-year-old singer, whose real name is Lorine Talhaoui, is the first woman to win the eccentric, much-loved competition twice and only the second person to do so after Johnny Logan for Ireland in the 1980s.
She had also won the competition in 2012.
Later, talking to reporters, she said that her victory with dance-pop track, "Tattoo", felt "surreal" and "so beautiful", and had left her "seriously overwhelmed".
She further said "It feels wonderful."
Earlier, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance with her cameo in the song contest playing the piano -- and also gave a live performance.
‘Lockwood & Co.’ debuted on Netflix in January this year
Keke Palmer breaks down her promotional bit for her upcoming LP titled Big Boss
Three-day tickets for two weekends in October will go on sale with layaway plans available
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky confirmed the name of their son which is inspired by the Wu Tang Clan
Natalie Portman was one of the many celebrities at the forefront of the ‘Time’s Up’ movement that began in 2018
Shakira was spotted with Tom Cruise last week at the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix