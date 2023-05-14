'Doctor Who' returns: Trailer unveils David Tennant’s epic adventures

The BBC recently unveiled the trailer for Doctor Who's highly anticipated 60th anniversary special episodes, which will feature David Tennant in three epic adventures.
Along with the trailer, the network also revealed the titles of each adventure.
The 60th anniversary of the BBC's renowned sci-fi series Doctor Who, will be marked by the return of David Tennant, who played the 10th Doctor, as the 14th Doctor in three special episodes.
The trailer for the special episodes reveals Tennant reunited with comedian Catherine, who plays Donna Noble.
The trailer also features newcomer Yasmin Finney playing Rose and Neil Patrick Harris portraying the villain Toymaker as he comes face to face with Tennant.
The short clip unveiled the titles for the much-awaited special episodes to be The Star Beast, Wild Blue Yonder and The Giggle.
When the first special title flashes on the screen, thrilling scenes from the episode reveal a red-eyed metal insect-like creature.
As the second title, Wild Blue Yonder appears on the screen, we see Neil’s portrayal of the Toymaker, who dances in circles before the Doctor voices over: “He's here, driving you mad, laughing at the human race.”
Finally, as the third title, The Giggle comes across the screen, Donna is seen prodding a fluffy toy-like creature in the eye. As the creature moves, she yells, “What the hell?!”
The three thrilling adventures of the 14th Doctor will air in November this year.
Singer Loreen also won the competition back in 2012
Jonah Hauer-King who plays Prince Eric also addressed changes to song lyrics
The former model faced immense trauma after a tape of her and her boyfriend was leaked on the internet
Ben Affleck plays Nike founder Phil Knight, while Davis was personally selected by Jordan to portray his mother in film
The family were photographed stepping off a boat with Douglas clasping his daughter’s hand
'Fast X' will be hitting theatres on May 19, 2023