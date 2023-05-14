Kate Middleton’s viral piano video draws attention of Meghan Markle, Harry’s friend

Kate Middleton’s Eurovision song contest cameo video has attracted attention of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie.
The Princess of Wales made a surprise cameo at the Eurovision Song Contest final on Saturday night and shared a video on Instagram and Twitter.
She posted the video with caption, “A #Eurovision surprise. A pleasure to join Kalush Orchestra in a special performance of last year's winning @eurovision entry.”
The video has gone viral on social media shortly after Kate uploaded it.
In the video, Kate is seen donning a bright blue one-shouldered chiffon Jenny Packham dress and a pair of earrings that formerly belonged to late Queen Elizabeth II.
According to some media outlets, the color of Kate Middleton's gown was a nod to the Ukrainian blue and yellow flag.
Later, Omid Scobie took to Twitter and reposted Kate Middleton’s video to his timeline.
