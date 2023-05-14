In a first, Sadpara scales Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen

Sajid Sadpara, Pakistan’s renowned mountaineer, climbs the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest. — Author

KARACHI: Sajid Sadpara, Pakistan’s renowned mountaineer, has made history as he climbed the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest, without the support of supplemental oxygen and assistance from Sherpas, who are considered elite mountain climbers, on Sunday in Nepal.

He is the first Pakistani to climb the world’s high peak without the aid of supplemental oxygen.

Sajid aims to climb all 14 eight-thousanders without the aid of supplemental oxygen. He has already summited K2 (8,611m), Gasherbrum-I (8,080m), and Gasherbrum-II (8,035m) in Pakistan, as well as Manaslu (8,163m) in Nepal, without supplemental oxygen.

Sajid has fulfilled the wish of his late father Mohammad Ali Sadpara, who was a legendary mountaineer, by achieving such a feat.

In a tweet, the legendary climber said, “History has been made as 1st Pakistani to be on the top of Everest; Solo, without use of supplemental oxygen & personal sherpa assistance. It was dream of his father for Pakistan.”

Earlier, Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani scaled Mount Everest, becoming the second woman from the country to summit the world's highest peak.

The first female mountaineer from Pakistan to summit the peak is Samina Baig, who achieved the feat back in 2013.

On Kiani's part, she added another feather to her cap as she became the first non-Nepalese climber to scale Mount Everest this mountaineering season.

As per details, the mountaineer reached the pinnacle of the world's highest mountain, scaling up to 8,849 metres, at 8:02am on Sunday.

Besides, Kiani — a mother of two, a boxer, and a banker in Dubai — is the only Pakistani woman to scale five eight-thousanders — which now includes Mount Everest — incredibly within a span of two years. Before this, she climbed Annapurna I in Nepal, K2, Gasherbrum I and II.

She is now aiming to scale 8,516m high Lhotse, the fourth tallest mountain in her current visit to Nepal. Kiani had first gained prominence in 2018 after the images of her wedding photoshoot at K2 Basecamp went viral on social media.