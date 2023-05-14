Naila Kiani becomes second Pakistani woman to summit Mount Everest

Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani seen holding Pakistan's flag at the top of K2. — Instagram/@naila._.kiani

Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani on Sunday reached the top of Mount Everest, becoming the second woman from the country to scale the world's highest peak.



The first female mountaineer from Pakistan to summit the peak is Samina Baig, who achieved the feat back in 2013.

On Kiani's part, she added another feather to her cap as she became the first non-Nepalese climber to scale Mount Everest this mountaineering season.

As per details, the mountaineer reached the pinnacle of the world's highest mountain, scaling up to 8,849 metres, at 8:02am on Sunday.

Besides, Kiani — a mother of two, a boxer, and a banker in Dubai — is the only Pakistani woman to scale five eight-thousanders — which now includes Mount Everest — incredibly within a span of two years. Before this, she climbed Annapurna I in Nepal, K2, Gasherbrum I and II.



A picture of Naila Kiyani and Shehroze Kashif on the top of Annapurna I. — Instagram/@naila._.kiyani

She is now aiming to scale 8,516m high Lhotse, the fourth tallest mountain in her current visit to Nepal. Kiani had first gained prominence in 2018 after the images of her wedding photoshoot at K2 Basecamp went viral on social media.



Pakistani mountaineers rescued from Mount Annapurna

Kiani was among the two Pakistani mountaineers who had been rescued on their way down to Mount Annapurna last month. She was accompanied by the world's youngest mountaineer Shehroze Kashif on their ascent to 8,091m high peak located in Nepal.

A day after reaching the mountain top, the two climbers were rescued from the peak after their descent was disrupted due to bad weather.

With her ascent to Annapurna, Kiani became the first woman from a South Asian country to achieve the feat.