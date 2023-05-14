Kate Middleton shares sneak peek into filming for Eurovision

Kate Middleton shared a sneak peek of behind the scenes at the filming for last night’s Eurovision as she made a surprise cameo in the song contest.
The Princess of Wales delighted the viewers when she made a surprise cameo in the opening scene of the Eurovision grand finale, playing piano as part of a rendition of last year’s winning song from Ukraine.
The video was posted on Instagram with caption, “A #Eurovision surprise. A pleasure to join @kalush.official in a special performance of last year’s winning @eurovision entry. Enjoy the show, Liverpool.”
Later she again took to the photo-video sharing platform and shared a behind-the-scene sweet monochrome photo of her from the filming.
She wrote, “A little sneak peek behind the scenes at the filming for last night’s @Eurovision surprise.”
In the viral video, Kate Middleton can be seen playing the piano dressed in a glamorous one-shoulder blue evening gown and dangling earrings.
King Charles and Queen Camilla also made a surprise appearance at Eurovision in a pre-recorded video on Tuesday.
Kate Middleton ‘recognises the powerful way in which music brings people together’
