Prince Harry ‘the biggest royal stories of the 21st century’: ‘The story of Cain & Abel’

\Prince Harry and Prince William has just been compared to the epic fight between the Biblical brothers Cain and Abel.
These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.
She has gone as far as to brand “The tale of William and Harry’s” falling out as “only slightly less epic than that of Cain and Abel or Liam and Noel Gallagher.”
She even believes it “is one of the biggest royal stories of the 21st century.”
This is especially highlighted by the fact that “On the big day, they both managed to be within metres of one another and not end up rolling around pulling on each other’s ears (the sad state of their hair making it automatically off limits) on top of the 755-year-old Cosmati Pavement.”
